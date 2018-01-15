TJMS
Home > TJMS

Little Known Black History Fact: James Farmer

D.L. Chandler
0 reads
Leave a comment

The late James Farmer rose to prominence as one of the more visible civil rights leaders of his time. On this day in 1998, Farmer was honored by President Bill Clinton with the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Martin Luther King Day, just three days after his birthday.

Farmer was born January 12, 1920 in Marshall, Texas to educator parents. Farmer’s father was a professor at Wiley College, an HBCU. Despite the middle-class life he was provided, Farmer was not shielded from racism, experiencing that harsh reality when he was just a boy.

A child prodigy, Farmer entered Wiley at the age of 14, and excelled as a member of the debate team. Upon leaving Wiley in 1938 and earning a degree from Howard University’s School of Divinity in 1941, the teachings of Gandhi influenced his thinking much like it did Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Farmer helped co-found the Congress of Racial Equality, better known as CORE, in the early ’40’s but was involved sporadically in its inception. However, in 1961 while working for the NAACP, Farmer was elected CORE’s National Director, which thrust him into the limelight alongside King and others in the burgeoning civil rights movement. The first of the Freedom Rides, a term Farmer coined, also took place that year in a bid to end segregation on buses across state lines.

Because he was a political moderate, he didn’t immediately align the fight for racial equality for Black citizens with other left-wing campaigns of the time, which differed from King’s approach. As a result, Farmer stepped down from CORE and entered politics, running unsuccessfully against Shirley Chisholm for a U.S. Congress seat in New York in the late ’60’s.

Farmer left Washington in frustration but remained politically active and co-founded the Fund for an Open Society and leading the group until 1999. In the latter part of his career, he taught at the University of Mary Washington in Virginia.

Farmer passed in July 1999 after suffering from complications from diabetes.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Ladies First: 49th NAACP Image Awards
 2 hours ago
01.16.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 2 hours ago
01.16.18
‘LHHMIA’ Recap: Trash Producer Offers Amara La Negra…
 7 hours ago
01.16.18
Toya Wright Has A Royal Baby Shower For…
 10 hours ago
01.16.18
Simone Biles Reveals Sexual Abuse By Gymnastic Doctor
 11 hours ago
01.16.18
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim And Her Wig Are The…
 1 day ago
01.16.18
Au Naturale! K. Michelle Confirms She’s Finally Gotten…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Not The One Hun! Oprah Claps Back At…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Jennifer Lawrence Bill Murray
Bill Murray Hits The Mark As The ‘Bannon…
 2 days ago
01.14.18
Lil Kim On Eve And Their Alleged Old…
 2 days ago
01.16.18
Paris Jackson Robbed by Hitchhikers In Los Angeles:…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
Special Screening Of Open Road Films' 'Spotlight' - Arrivals
Video: Tia Mowry Shares Her Gender Reveal With…
 3 days ago
01.13.18
Toya Wright Glows In Maternity Pic + Tia…
 3 days ago
01.16.18
2017 Inspire A Difference Honors Event
Stop What You’re Doing And Watch The Trailer…
 4 days ago
01.12.18
Photos