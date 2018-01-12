Morning Minute: Donald Trump Is Unbelievable!

Your browser does not support iframes.

1/12/18- Donald Trump expressed in a meeting about immigration that people coming from African nations live in s*** holes, which created outrage all over social media. Chris Paul raps about just how crazy Donald Trump has been.

