TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: Donald Trump Is Unbelievable!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

1/12/18- Donald Trump expressed in a meeting about immigration that people coming from African nations live in s*** holes, which created outrage all over social media. Chris Paul raps about just how crazy Donald Trump has been.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Morning Minute: Donald Trump Is Unbelievable!

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 2 hours ago
01.12.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 3 hours ago
01.12.18
Mary J Blige Celebrates Birthday With Star On…
 4 hours ago
01.12.18
LeToya Luckett Eases Into Her Role As Stepmother…
 13 hours ago
01.12.18
He Tried It! Seal Takes Shots at Oprah…
 13 hours ago
01.12.18
Why Taraji P. Henson Decided To Tell The…
 19 hours ago
01.12.18
69 items
Star Transformation: Mary J. Blige
 20 hours ago
01.12.18
Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
New Music Envogue-Hot or Not
 21 hours ago
01.11.18
Biopic In The Works On ‘Gone With the…
 21 hours ago
01.11.18
Former President Obama Reports For Jury Duty In Chicago
Have You Seen This Clip Of Obama On…
 22 hours ago
01.11.18
Granddaughter Gets Friends To Help Hide Grandfather’s Body…
 22 hours ago
01.12.18
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished
 2 days ago
01.11.18
Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?
 2 days ago
01.11.18
‘Grown-ish’ Star Deon Cole Talks Yara Shahidi &…
 2 days ago
01.11.18
Photos