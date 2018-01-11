Have You Seen This Clip Of Obama On David Letterman’s New Netflix Show?

Missing President Obama? Silly question. Of course you are.

David Letterman’s new Netflix show premiers tomorrow night on Netflix and President Obama is the first guest.

Here's the first clip from President Obama's first talk show appearance since leaving office, on Letterman's new Netflix series. He talks about his "dad moves". pic.twitter.com/tnwoawbNay — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) January 11, 2018

