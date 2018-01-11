Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Have You Seen This Clip Of Obama On David Letterman’s New Netflix Show?

Karen Clark
9 reads
Leave a comment
Former President Obama Reports For Jury Duty In Chicago

Source: Joshua Lott / Getty

Missing President Obama? Silly question. Of course you are.

David Letterman’s new Netflix show premiers tomorrow night on Netflix and President Obama is the first guest.

 

75th Annual Golden Globe Awards - Arrivals

Issa Rae's Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

15 photos Launch gallery

Issa Rae's Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

Continue reading Issa Rae’s Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

Issa Rae's Best Red Carpet Looks Through The Years

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Letterman , Netflix , obama

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
69 items
Star Transformation: Mary J. Blige
 21 mins ago
01.11.18
Cincinnati Music Festival Day Two
New Music Envogue-Hot or Not
 1 hour ago
01.11.18
Former President Obama Reports For Jury Duty In Chicago
Have You Seen This Clip Of Obama On…
 3 hours ago
01.11.18
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 5 hours ago
01.11.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 6 hours ago
01.11.18
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished
 18 hours ago
01.11.18
Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?
 19 hours ago
01.11.18
‘Grown-ish’ Star Deon Cole Talks Yara Shahidi &…
 23 hours ago
01.11.18
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Is The Youngest Person…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
Psychic Medium Predicts Keri Hilson’s Musical Comeback After…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams And Baby Alexis Are Covering The…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia
Late Show Parody: Trump’s Flubbed National Anthem Attempt
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Russell Simmons’ #NotMe Movement Appears To End Weeks…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Photos