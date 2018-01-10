Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Is The Youngest Person To Ever Grace The Cover Of Vogue

“We’re not spending a day apart until she’s eighteen,” Serena says of her daughter in the new February issue.

Foxy NC Staff
1 reads
Leave a comment

Tennis champion Serena Williams became a household name by dominating the sports world for decades. Now, Serena is embracing her new roles as both mother and wife, opening up to Vogue about the joys and difficulties of both. Right on the cusp of Williams announcing she would not be participating in the Australian Open this year, the 36-year-old shared the spotlight with her four month old daughter, Alexia Olympia Ohanian Jr on the February issue.

In the cover story, the newlywed revealed how her early motherhood fears during pregnancy disappeared as soon as she met her child.

“We’re not spending a day apart until she’s eighteen,” Serena told the mag.

“Now that I’m 36 and I look at my baby, I remember that this was also one of my goals when I was little, before tennis took over, when I was still kind of a normal girl who played with dolls. Oh, my God, I loved my dolls.”

Living Her Best Life #serenawilliams #alexisolympia

A post shared by @ kev2alks on

Serena even teased the idea of being a housewife saying, “To be honest, there’s something really attractive about the idea of moving to San Francisco and just being a mom.”

But don’t worry, tennis fans, Serena isn’t going to step away from the court that easily.

“Maybe this goes without saying, but it needs to be said in a powerful way: I absolutely want more Grand Slams. I’m well aware of the record books, unfortunately. It’s not a secret that I have my sights on 25.”

You can read the rest of the interview here. 

SOURCE: VOGUE

 

RELATED LINKS

Serena Williams Withdraws From Australian Open: ‘I Will Need A Little More Time’

#BlackGirlMagic: Nike Names Its Biggest Building After Serena Williams

Honeymoon Bliss: Serena Williams &amp; Alexis Ohanian’s Kamalame Cay Villa Runs For About $35,00 A Week

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

18 photos Launch gallery

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Continue reading Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Is The Youngest Person To Ever Grace The Cover Of Vogue

19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit

Whether it’s holiday parties or what to wear for Christmas Dinner, we have you covered with 19 plus-size outfits to inspire your holiday look! Tell us your fave or share your outfit with us @HelloBeautiful on Instagram or Twitter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US civil rights leader Martin Luther King,Jr. (C)
Celebrate The Life & Legacy Of Dr. King…
 2 hours ago
01.11.18
Excited couple holding cash winnings in casino
Take Our Easy Music Survey To Win $250…
 2 hours ago
01.11.18
Mixed Race woman leaning on counter in clothing store
Black Business & Marketing Expo 2018 Vendor Application
 3 hours ago
01.11.18
Bottle Smash Victim Wants Da Brat’s Wages Garnished
 15 hours ago
01.11.18
Did T.I. Cuss Out Tamar Braxton?
 15 hours ago
01.11.18
‘Grown-ish’ Star Deon Cole Talks Yara Shahidi &…
 20 hours ago
01.11.18
Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. Is The Youngest Person…
 23 hours ago
01.11.18
Psychic Medium Predicts Keri Hilson’s Musical Comeback After…
 1 day ago
01.11.18
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams And Baby Alexis Are Covering The…
 1 day ago
01.10.18
CFP National Championship presented by AT&T - Alabama v Georgia
Late Show Parody: Trump’s Flubbed National Anthem Attempt
 1 day ago
01.10.18
Russell Simmons’ #NotMe Movement Appears To End Weeks…
 2 days ago
01.10.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
1st Annual BET Social Media Awards To Take…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Trump Confident He Would Beat Oprah If She…
 2 days ago
01.09.18
Photos