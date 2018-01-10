Looking For A Job In Wake County? Here’s A Great Resource

28 reads Leave a comment
Job hunting in Wake County or do you know someone who is?
Are you looking for a job?
We are excited to host monthly hiring events to better connect YOU with employment opportunities!
Our hiring events attract employers from different industries and bring them together in one place so you can apply for the jobs that best fit your skill sets and career goals.
The January NCWorks Hiring Event will take place on Thursday, Jan. 11, 2018, at Dress for Success, located at 1812 Tillery Place in Raleigh.
The hiring event will take place from 9:30 a.m. until 12 p.m.
We will have 12 employers on site who are looking for local talent to join their teams!
Check out our flier for additional information.
Job seekers MUST be registered on NCWorks.gov to attend.
