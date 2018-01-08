TJMS
Things Your Kids Know Ep. 2: What Is Cuffing Season?

Last time we schooled you on the term “issa” now we’re here to give you the scoop on “cuffing season.” Some of you may know what it is, but we know many of you are out there scratching your head.

Watch the full video above to see Skip Murphy break it down and in the comments tell us other things your kids are doing or saying that has left you confused.

We’ve got you covered!

