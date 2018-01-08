Wake County Parents, It’s Time To Register Your Kids For Kindergarten!

Kindergarten registration for the 2018-2019 school year has started! Below is helpful information from the Wake County Public School System Website.
Welcome Class of 2031! All kindergarten students and rising kindergartners must start by registering in the main office of your assigned base school, beginning Monday, Jan. 8, 2018 (*rescheduled from Jan. 4 due to inclement weather). Locate your base school by visiting this site.
You have the following choices for your rising kindergartner:
You can attend your base school.
Your base school is the school where you are assigned and where you will pre-register for the upcoming school year. All base schools provide academics, arts, physical education and music under the direction of high-quality teachers. If your base school has an enrollment cap, you will still register there and discuss options with a school representative.
Or, you can apply to attend a Magnet or Year Round School.
The Magnet and Year-Round application period is Jan. 10-31, 2018. Pre-registration is required for rising kindergartners applying to a magnet program.
Magnet schools teach the same core subjects as our traditional schools, but present the information in a different way, based on the magnet school’s themes. We offer 16 different themes, which can be viewed by visiting this site. These themes are offered at 26 elementary magnet schools, which can be viewed by visiting this site. The themes include Montessori, Engineering, World Languages, Leadership and Gifted & Talented. Each program offers a unique way of delivering the standard curriculum, giving parents the ability to customize their child’s learning experience and creating just the right fit for their child.
