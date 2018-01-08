H&M Kinda Sorta Apologizes For Putting Black Boy In “Monkey” Hoodie On Their Website

People just can’t get right. This time it’s the mega retailer H&M. Over the weekend, social media exploded over this ridiculous picture on H&M’s website.

In case you can’t believe what you’re seeing, it’s a little black boy wearing a hoodie that reads “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” Yep. You read that correctly.

According to the New York Daily News, the image has been removed from H&M’s website. The retailer offered this “apology” earlier this morning:

“This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended.”

Really @hm I just want to know why the black boy is wearing a hoodie that says “coolest monkey”, & the white boy is wearing a hoodie that says “Expert”. The Art Director behind this is trash. pic.twitter.com/2VsBc9D4Vw — Baker (@BuzyBakerr) January 8, 2018

Wait, y’all this was real? Two points:

1) this is why diversity matters

2) @hm you’re cancelled https://t.co/2cJze0Kooq — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) January 8, 2018

