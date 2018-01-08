H&M Kinda Sorta Apologizes For Putting Black Boy In “Monkey” Hoodie On Their Website

21 reads Leave a comment
People just can’t get right. This time it’s the mega retailer H&M. Over the weekend, social media exploded over this ridiculous picture on H&M’s website.
In case you can’t believe what you’re seeing, it’s a little black boy wearing a hoodie that reads “Coolest Monkey In The Jungle.” Yep. You read that correctly.
According to the New York Daily News, the image has been removed from H&M’s website. The retailer offered this “apology” earlier this morning:
“This image has now been removed from all H&M channels and we apologise to anyone this may have offended.”
