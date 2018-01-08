Get Ready! ‘Marshall’ The Film Is Being Released On DVD

Your browser does not support iframes.

The movie Marshall depicting a portion of the life and career of lawyer and Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Thurgood Marshall is coming out on DVD.

Actress and director Keesha Sharp played Marshall’s wife Vivien “Buster” Burey is happy for the release of the film.

“I’m so excited about the DVD release. To be honest, I was surprised that it wasn’t in more theaters,” expressed Sharp. “The DVD is released this week and people get to bring it home and own it.”

Not very many people know about the work of Marshall and what his court cases meant for people today.

“A lot of people don’t even know enough about Thurgood Marshall,” explained Sharp. She informed that, “it makes people go google him to make sure they know how important he was to America.”

So if you missed it in theaters don’t worry because you can pick up a copy or buy it digitally on January 9.

