The Wake Up: Trump Acts Shady About Sessions’ Russia Recusal; Kendrick Lamar’s Lit ‘Black Panther’ Songs And Mary J. Blige Gets Hollywood Star

Trump Reportedly Urged Sessions Against Russia Probe Recusal

Is Trump is under fire again for shadiness? The president pressured a top White House lawyer in March to persuade Jeff Sessions against recusing himself in the Department of Justice’s Russia election meddling probe, sources told The New York Times.

However, Trump’s perceived trickery backfired because WH counsel Donald F. McGahn II was unsuccessful in his attempt. Trump then got angry about his failure and complained that Sessions wasn’t “protecting” him. Robert S. Mueller III, special counsel in the probe, is now investigating whether Trump obstructed the F.B.I.’s Russia inquiry during a two-month period from March until May before he was hired.

Trump’s move suggested that he was struggling for control in the investigation and “does not understand or respect the independence of the Justice Department.” The president also had some angry dealings with ex-FBI director James Comey, Mueller was told. It looks like Trump has raised some hard questions about obstructing justice again.

It’s Lit: Kendrick Lamar Curates ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack

Kendrick Lamar is starting off 2018 with more socially conscious, culturally relevant songs. This time, he is blessing tracks for the highly anticipated Black Panther movie. The Grammy-award winning will curate Black Panther: The Album with Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, featuring music from and inspired by the film, which follows King T’Challa (aka The Black Panther) and his journey to protect his Wakanda nation from enemies and prevent a possible world war, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This venture marks the first time that Marvel is creating multiple original songs that are specific to the film. This is also Lamar’s first major motion picture project. “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director,” Lamar said. “The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

Mary J. Blige Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

A star in the recording category on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame will soon have Mary J. Blige‘s name on it! The singer, who has pumped out heartfelt R&B anthems for women for decades now, will be honored in a special ceremony on January 11. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be on deck to unveil the star to Blige, Variety reported.

“Mary J. Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

