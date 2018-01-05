The Wake Up: Trump Acts Shady About Sessions’ Russia Recusal; Kendrick Lamar’s Lit ‘Black Panther’ Songs And Mary J. Blige Gets Hollywood Star

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

The Wake Up: Trump Acts Shady About Sessions’ Russia Recusal; Kendrick Lamar’s Lit ‘Black Panther’ Songs And Mary J. Blige Gets Hollywood Star

Trump is under fire again.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Trump Reportedly Urged Sessions Against Russia Probe Recusal

Is Trump is under fire again for shadiness? The president pressured a top White House lawyer in March to persuade Jeff Sessions against recusing himself in the Department of Justice’s Russia election meddling probe, sources told The New York Times.

However, Trump’s perceived trickery backfired because WH counsel Donald F. McGahn II was unsuccessful in his attempt. Trump then got angry about his failure and complained that Sessions wasn’t “protecting” him. Robert S. Mueller III, special counsel in the probe, is now investigating whether Trump obstructed the F.B.I.’s Russia inquiry during a two-month period from March until May before he was hired.

Trump’s move suggested that he was struggling for control in the investigation and “does not understand or respect the independence of the Justice Department.” The president also had some angry dealings with ex-FBI director James Comey, Mueller was told. It looks like Trump has raised some hard questions about obstructing justice again.

It’s Lit: Kendrick Lamar Curates ‘Black Panther’ Soundtrack

Kendrick Lamar is starting off 2018 with more socially conscious, culturally relevant songs. This time, he is blessing tracks for the highly anticipated Black Panther movie. The Grammy-award winning will curate Black Panther: The Album with Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, featuring music from and inspired by the film, which follows King T’Challa (aka The Black Panther) and his journey to protect his Wakanda nation from enemies and prevent a possible world war, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

This venture marks the first time that Marvel is creating multiple original songs that are specific to the film. This is also Lamar’s first major motion picture project. “Marvel Studios’ Black Panther is amazing, from its cast to its director,” Lamar said. “The magnitude of this film showcases a great marriage of art and culture. I’m truly honored to contribute my knowledge of producing sound and writing music alongside Ryan and Marvel’s vision.”

Mary J. Blige Gets Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

A star in the recording category on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame will soon have Mary J. Blige‘s name on it! The singer, who has pumped out heartfelt R&B anthems for women for decades now, will be honored in a special ceremony on January 11. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be on deck to unveil the star to Blige, Variety reported.

“Mary J. Blige is one of the most popular singers of our generation. Fans will be thrilled to see her star on the Boulevard as her career milestones are celebrated on this very famous sidewalk,” said Ana Martinez, producer of the Walk of Fame ceremonies.

SEE ALSO:

Civil Rights Groups Still Have Questions After Trump Dismantles Voter Fraud Commission

The Wake Up: Trump Continues To Push Us Closer To War, Black Trans Woman Who Slammed Caitlyn Jenner Is Running For Office, Guess Who Wants Hillary Clinton’s Top Aide In Prison

Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

24 photos Launch gallery

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

Continue reading In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

In Memoriam: Celebrities We Lost In 2017

NewsOne gallery of the celebrities we lost in 2017.

 

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
It’s Ovah! Nicki Minaj and Nas Reportedly Break…
 16 hours ago
01.05.18
Kevin McCall Hospitalized After Being Shot
 19 hours ago
01.05.18
Watch Toni Braxton Flex Her Acting Chops In…
 21 hours ago
01.05.18
Olivia Pope & Annalise Keating To Meet In…
 24 hours ago
01.05.18
Rob Kardashian Wants Judge To Dismiss Blac Chyna’s…
 1 day ago
01.05.18
Portrait Of Woman Puckering Lips While Wearing Fur Jacket During Winter Season
Winter Wonderland Updates!
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Breaking
New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi…
 1 day ago
01.04.18
Laura Govan Denies Rumors Of Pregnancy & Affair…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Dis Tew Much: Kendu Isaacs Blames Divorce For…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Reclaiming The Brand: ‘Essence’ Is Black-Owned Again!
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Taraji P. Henson Says ‘Proud Mary’ Is The…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Sweet Love: Anita Baker Plans Triumphant Return With…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Jesse Williams Wants Court To Modify Custody Agreement,…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Tamar Denies Reconciling With Vince, Vows To Remain…
 2 days ago
01.04.18
Photos