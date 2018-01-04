Entertainment News
Breaking
Home > Entertainment News

New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi B For Remix of “Finesse”

Foxy NC Staff
10 reads
Leave a comment
Bruno Mars feat. Cardi B "Finesse" Cover Art

Photo courtesy of Atlantic Records

2018 is off to a great start. Especially with the latest installment from Grammy Award-winning superstar Bruno Mars. The Hooligans frontman teamed up with 2017’s MVP Cardi B for the remix of “Finesse,” from Mars’ 2016 release, 24K Magic.

The video for the single is an homage to 90s sketch comedy television series, In Living Color. Well-equipped with hefty hooped earrings and vibrant Cross Colours attire, this video is sure to be a classic just like the popular TV show.

See the video here:

Don’t Miss The Latest In Entertainment, News, and More! Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

RELATED: Tommy Davidson Excited About A Possible ‘In Living Color’ Movie

Text “Foxy NC” To 24042 for your chance at ticket giveaways and news before anyone else!…Standard Messaging Rates Apply

For the Latest Entertainment News:

Latest…

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Breaking
New Music: Bruno Mars Teams Up With Cardi…
 3 hours ago
01.04.18
Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Spread Their Baby…
 2 days ago
01.02.18
10 Sheree Whitfield Gifs For Every Shady Occasion
 2 days ago
01.02.18
Secure The Bag: DJ Khaled Is Weight Watchers’…
 2 days ago
01.02.18
Anita Baker Portrait Session
Anita Baker announces farewell concert tour
 2 days ago
01.02.18
AARP's 16th Annual Movies For Grownups Awards - Arrivals
Brian McKnight Got Married Over The Weekend!
 2 days ago
01.02.18
Saint West Hospitalized With Pneumonia
 2 days ago
01.02.18
Hoda Kotb
Hoda Kotb Officially Replaces Matt Lauer On ‘Today’
 2 days ago
01.02.18
Rest In Power: The People We Lost In…
 4 days ago
12.31.17
The Biggest Losers: 10 Celebs Who Had A…
 5 days ago
12.30.17
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Welp. We All Woke Up To A Whole…
 5 days ago
12.30.17
Patrick McMullan Archives
The Energy That Oprah Put Into Celebrating Gayle’s…
 6 days ago
12.29.17
Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive…
 7 days ago
12.29.17
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Star In Jay Z’s…
 7 days ago
12.29.17
Photos