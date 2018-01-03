National
Newsweek Thought It Would Be Cute To Tweet A Pic Of MLK In His Casket…Yeah, You Read That Right

Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Source: Bettmann / Getty

Welcome to 2018 where news outlets think it’s cute to tweet a picture of a civil rights icon in his casket.

Guess when they deleted it? Only after his daughter, Bernice King, replied to the tweet and called them out.

 

The caption read, “Has anybody here seen my old friend Martin?” According to Huffington Post, the quote is from “Abraham, Martin and John,” a song written by Dick Holler in 1968 in honor of Abraham Lincoln, MLK, former President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert.

Apparently, the post was to promote a story about upcoming milestones, including the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination.

 

