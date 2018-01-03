Newsweek Thought It Would Be Cute To Tweet A Pic Of MLK In His Casket…Yeah, You Read That Right

Welcome to 2018 where news outlets think it’s cute to tweet a picture of a civil rights icon in his casket.

Guess when they deleted it? Only after his daughter, Bernice King, replied to the tweet and called them out.

So @Newsweek thought posting MLK in his casket was a smart move… Welcome to 2018 smh pic.twitter.com/WM8UIfqkNa — Run Up, Get Done Up (@iFredLee) January 1, 2018

The caption read, “Has anybody here seen my old friend Martin?” According to Huffington Post, the quote is from “Abraham, Martin and John,” a song written by Dick Holler in 1968 in honor of Abraham Lincoln, MLK, former President John F. Kennedy and his brother Robert.

Apparently, the post was to promote a story about upcoming milestones, including the 50th anniversary of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s assassination.

