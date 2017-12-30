Erica Garner, Activist Daughter Of Eric Garner Who Died In Police Chokehold, Has Died Of Heart Attack At Age Of 27

The stress of fighting injustice finally got the best of Erica Garner. She died today at the age of 27 after an asthma attack on December 23rd led to a heart attack. She suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen after the heart attack. Her death was confirmed by her official Twitter account.

She passed away this morning. The reports are real. We didn't deserve her. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

Erica stepped forward to become an activist in July of 2014 after her father died in a police chokehold. Video of the incident showed Eric Garner saying “I can’t breathe,” 11 times before his death.

When you report this you remember she was human: mother, daughter, sister, aunt. Her heart was bigger than the world. It really really was. She cared when most people wouldn't have. She was good. She only pursued right, no matter what. No one gave her justice. — officialERICA GARNER (@es_snipes) December 30, 2017

According to NPR:

A Staten Island grand jury did not indict any officers in Eric Garner’s death, sparking more protests across the country. The coroner’s report lists his death as a homicide, but no officer has ever been charged in the case. In 2015, the city of New York settled with his family for $5.9 Million.

