Erica Garner, Activist Daughter Of Eric Garner Who Died In Police Chokehold, Has Died Of Heart Attack At Age Of 27

The stress of fighting injustice finally got the best of Erica Garner. She died today at the age of 27 after an asthma attack on December 23rd led to a heart attack. She suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen after the heart attack. Her death was confirmed by her official Twitter account.
Erica stepped forward to become an activist in July of 2014 after her father died in a police chokehold. Video of the incident showed Eric Garner saying “I can’t breathe,” 11 times before his death.
According to NPR:
A Staten Island grand jury did not indict any officers in Eric Garner’s death, sparking more protests across the country. The coroner’s report lists his death as a homicide, but no officer has ever been charged in the case. In 2015, the city of New York settled with his family for $5.9 Million.
Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue
Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue
1. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE1 of 6
2. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE2 of 6
3. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE3 of 6
4. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE4 of 6
5. MARY J. BLIGE FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE5 of 6
6. MARY J. BLIGE AND CARRIE MAE WEEMS FOR W MAGAZINE ART ISSUE6 of 6
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark