National
Home > National

Erica Garner, Activist Daughter Of Eric Garner Who Died In Police Chokehold, Has Died Of Heart Attack At Age Of 27

Karen Clark
15 reads
Leave a comment
Daughter Of Eric Garner Leads Protest March In Staten Island

Source: Andrew Burton / Getty

The stress of fighting injustice finally got the best of Erica Garner. She died today at the age of 27 after an asthma attack on December 23rd led to a heart attack. She suffered brain damage due to lack of oxygen after the heart attack. Her death was confirmed by her official Twitter account.

Erica stepped forward to become an activist in July of 2014 after her father died in a police chokehold. Video of the incident showed Eric Garner saying “I can’t breathe,” 11 times before his death.

According to NPR:

A Staten Island grand jury did not indict any officers in Eric Garner’s death, sparking more protests across the country. The coroner’s report lists his death as a homicide, but no officer has ever been charged in the case. In 2015, the city of New York settled with his family for $5.9 Million.

 

 

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

6 photos Launch gallery

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Continue reading Erica Garner, Activist Daughter Of Eric Garner Who Died In Police Chokehold, Has Died Of Heart Attack At Age Of 27

Mary J. Blige Blesses W Magazine For Their Art Issue

Mary J. Blige reminds us of the Queen that she is for W Magazine. Gracing the cover, with a photo of a crown being placed on her head, The photography was done by Carrie Mae Weems. Mary J. Blige was styled by Paul Cavaco. Her hair is by Kim Kimble for Kim Kimble Hair Care Systems. Her makeup was completed by D’Andre Michael for U.G.L.Y. Girl Cosmetics. Get into the beautiful editorial.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

death , Eric Garner , Erica Garner , heart attack

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton Blasts Vince, Says He Got A…
 17 mins ago
12.30.17
Vincent Herbert And Tamar Braxton Host A Night To Celebrate Tamar's GRAMMY Nominations
Welp. We All Woke Up To A Whole…
 2 hours ago
12.30.17
Patrick McMullan Archives
The Energy That Oprah Put Into Celebrating Gayle’s…
 1 day ago
12.29.17
Atlanta Anchor Amanda Davis Dies After Suffering Massive…
 2 days ago
12.29.17
Beyonce & Blue Ivy Star In Jay Z’s…
 2 days ago
12.29.17
Kennedy Center Honors
Kennedy Center Honors Pays Tribute To LL Cool…
 3 days ago
12.27.17
26th Annual EMA Awards - Arrivals
Jada Basically Tortures Will Smith At Christmas And…
 3 days ago
12.27.17
Birthday Bash ATL Portraits
T.I. Does It Again! Surprises Single Mothers In…
 3 days ago
12.27.17
2017 Glamour Women Of The Year Awards
New Pics Of Janet Jackson And Serena Williams’…
 3 days ago
12.27.17
Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation - May 21
Everything Diddy Does Is Over The Top…Even Giving…
 3 days ago
12.27.17
Kandi Burruss Brings Christmas To 6 Families
 4 days ago
12.27.17
All The Feels: Son Pays Mother And Sister’s…
 4 days ago
12.27.17
#CouplesWeLove: Travis Kelce & Kayla Nicole Are A…
 4 days ago
12.26.17
Eva Marcille Is Engaged To Atlanta Politician Michael…
 4 days ago
12.26.17
Photos