Graphic: Alabama Teenager Brutally Beaten By Police Officers And The Family Is Demanding Answers

This is extremely disturbing.

An Alabama family is looking for answers after 17-year-old Ulysses Wilkerson was brutally beaten by police officers. According to WKRG, the teenager was arrested on Sunday, December 23, and hours later he ended up at University of Alabama Medical Center with severe injuries. Witnesses claimed, “Officers saw Wilkerson coming around the corner of a building in downtown Troy. When they tried to speak to him, he fled leading to a foot chase that ended here, on Madison Street. One witness said she saw officers surrounding Wilkerson who appeared to be unconscious.”

His father said all charges against Wilkerson were dropped and he was never actually placed under arrest. His father also explained, “They had him handcuffed when we got in there they said he was charged with obstruction of justice. The ambulance came to take him to UAB, they took the handcuffs off and dropped the charges on him.”

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation claimed they are conducting an investigation and released the following statement:

“On Sunday, December 23, 2017, Troy (Alabama) Police Officers arrested a 17-year-old juvenile in the area of Madison Street at approximately 11:52 PM.  During the arrest, the juvenile was injured, and was transported directly to Troy Regional Medical Center.  The Juvenile was later transported to University of Alabama Medical Center in Birmingham, and subsequently released.  City of Troy Police Chief Randall Barr requested the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conduct an independent investigation into the use of force by his officers.  Chief Barr’s request was approved and Agents from SBI immediately responded to Troy, conducting interviews and collecting evidence. In order to protect the juvenile involved and the integrity of the investigation, no additional information will be released by SBI until this investigation is closed.  The completed investigation will be turned over to Pike Co. District Attorney Tom Anderson for presentation to a Grand Jury.”

Ulyess’ family posted photos on Facebook, which has been shared over 80,000 times.

The horrific injuries include trauma to the brain, swelling on the brain, and a cracked eye socket in three different places. We truly hope the family gets justice.

SOURCE: WKRG

