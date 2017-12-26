Movie News
What Movies Made Money Over Christmas?

Many people go to the movies over Christmas for several reasons – good movies are out, to escape family, need something to do, etc. So what were the big money makers this Christmas?

Title Weekend Gross Weeks
Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi $100.7M $397.3M 2
Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle $52.2M $68.8M 1
Pitch Perfect 3 $25.6M $25.6M 1
The Greatest Showman $14.0M $18.6M 1
Ferdinand $9.7M $29.2M 2
Coco $7.4M $163.5M 5
Downsizing $7.3M $7.3M 1
Darkest Hour $5.4M $8.3M 5
Father Figures $4.9M $4.9M 1
The Shape of Water $4.3M $8.9M 4

Did you go the movies over Christmas? What did you go see?

Photos