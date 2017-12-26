What Movies Made Money Over Christmas?

1 reads Leave a comment
Many people go to the movies over Christmas for several reasons – good movies are out, to escape family, need something to do, etc. So what were the big money makers this Christmas?
|Title
|Weekend
|Gross
|Weeks
|Star Wars: Episode VIII – The Last Jedi
|$100.7M
|$397.3M
|2
|
|Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle
|$52.2M
|$68.8M
|1
|
|Pitch Perfect 3
|$25.6M
|$25.6M
|1
|
|The Greatest Showman
|$14.0M
|$18.6M
|1
|
|Ferdinand
|$9.7M
|$29.2M
|2
|
|Coco
|$7.4M
|$163.5M
|5
|
|Downsizing
|$7.3M
|$7.3M
|1
|
|Darkest Hour
|$5.4M
|$8.3M
|5
|
|Father Figures
|$4.9M
|$4.9M
|1
|
|The Shape of Water
|$4.3M
|$8.9M
|4
Did you go the movies over Christmas? What did you go see?
