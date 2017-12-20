Miss. Dupree Has Come Back Home!

Here’s a real treat for you this holiday season. True Tom Joyner Morning Show listeners will remember who Jedda Jones is. It’s Miss. Dupree and she’s come home for a bit to catch up with us!
The talented Miss. Dupree has entered a new career as a songwriter. She’s looking for an artist to record her new song Jamming This Christmas.
“I’m looking for a label to say, ‘I want that song and that man singing it. Or I want somebody to say, ‘I wanna sing that song,’” explained Miss. Dupree.
Her inspiration for the song is nothing but the truth. “I set out to write a Christmas song that would pay me annually. I want to be the Charles Brown of this generation,” laughed Miss. Dupree. “The process was to make it simple, easy to sing, and then people will really listen to the lyrics and they’ll want to sing along to.”
Miss.Dupree hasn’t changed a bit and can’t wait for you dance along to her new song. If you know anyone who could sing this song or think you might have a shot at it, then contact Miss. Dupree atsongwriterjones1@gmail.com.
