Tom Joyner Morning Show

Did you know mall Santas can make over $30 dollars/hour? We had no idea until Chris Paul schooled us and now we’re feeling like maybe we chose the wrong career. Plus, Paul goes in on 45 about his many lies and the GOP’s latest attack on the nation.

