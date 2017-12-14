Robin Roberts Gave Us So Much Morning TV Shade As She Hit Omarosa With “Bye Felicia”

43 reads Leave a comment
The shade!
Robin Roberts gave us her shady side after Omarosa Manigault Newman’s appearance on GMA this morning.
Here is more of what Omarosa had to say:
#CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love
16 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: LeToya Luckett & Tommicus Walker Got That “God Sent You To Me” Love
1.1 of 16
2.2 of 16
3.3 of 16
4.4 of 16
5.5 of 16
6.6 of 16
7.7 of 16
8.8 of 16
9.9 of 16
10.10 of 16
11.11 of 16
12.12 of 16
13.13 of 16
14.14 of 16
15.15 of 16
16.16 of 16
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours