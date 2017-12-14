Robin Roberts Gave Us So Much Morning TV Shade As She Hit Omarosa With “Bye Felicia”

The shade!

Robin Roberts gave us her shady side after Omarosa Manigault Newman’s appearance on GMA this morning.

Here is more of what Omarosa had to say:

Robin Roberts with the most professional and tactful “Bye Felicia” I’ve ever heard. pic.twitter.com/sQxKT4ZK2n — Rustface (@TheRustface) December 14, 2017

Y’all Robin Roberts telling Omarosa Bye Felicia gave me much needed life this morning! pic.twitter.com/IdWD745v7a — Veronica Carrington (@TanyaMiecy) December 14, 2017

Robin Roberts giving #Omarosa the "Bye Felicia" treatment is everything you didn't know you needed in this the Season of #BlackWomen pic.twitter.com/ZM44VFigHO — Nila N. Brown🌻 (@AuthorNNBrown) December 14, 2017

The way Robin Roberts wove in Bye Felicia while flowing into the next story pic.twitter.com/WxL3kPCqYP — AAUGH (@Debonair_David) December 14, 2017

