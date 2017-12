Political Commentator Angela Rye Chime in on Omarosa’s departure from White House

According to the White House, Omarosa Manigault Newman is out as director of Communications for the Office of Public Liaison in the Trump administration, effective next month. However, rumors are circulating, she was fired and did not leave on her own volition. During a segment on CNN April Ryan, Symone Sanders and April Rye discuss Manigault’s departure that she was reportedly escorted out of the White House, Angela Rye just couldn’t help herself and chimes in.

