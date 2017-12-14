Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Michael Che is ‘SNL’s’ First Black Head Writer

Jodi Berry
0 reads
Leave a comment
Saturday Night Live - Season 40

Source: NBC / Getty

Michael Che The “Weekend Update” anchor on SNL joins the ranks of heavy hitter head writers like Seth Myers, Tina Fey, Adam McKay. On Tuesday, NBC promoted Che to the position along with his “Weekend Update” co-host, Colin Jost. Che’s appointment is a first in the show’s 42-year history naming a person of color to the top spot.

Che has had some success writing other hit sketches for SNL, including an episode of “Black Jeopardy” featuring Tom Hanks as a white MAGA Southerner.

More News:

‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Get Sweet Revenge But Face New Trouble

Everything You Want And Need To Know About LeToya Luckett’s Couture Wedding Look

headwriter , Michael Che , snl

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Michael Che is ‘SNL’s’ First Black Head Writer

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Saturday Night Live - Season 40
Michael Che is ‘SNL’s’ First Black Head Writer
 12 mins ago
12.14.17
‘Empire’ Recap: The Lyons Get Sweet Revenge But…
 7 hours ago
12.14.17
Breaking
PBS Suspends Tavis Smiley After Being Accused Of…
 11 hours ago
12.14.17
K. Michelle Says She And Her Doctor Bae…
 13 hours ago
12.14.17
Russell Simmons Accused Of Rape By Three New…
 14 hours ago
12.14.17
23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards - Press Room
SAG Award Nominations Are Out!
 17 hours ago
12.13.17
BEAUTIFUL NEWS: 16-Year-Old Black Student Accepted To Harvard
 19 hours ago
12.14.17
MAJOR
Patti LaBelle Puts Her Stamp Of Approval On…
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
US-IT-LIFESTYLE-GOOGLE
Top Google Searched Subjects And People Of 2017
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
Keaton Jones’ Father Exposed As White Supremacist
 21 hours ago
12.14.17
TODAY
You’re Fired? Omarosa Is OUT At The White…
 22 hours ago
12.14.17
'Girls Trip' Atlanta Screening
Jada Pinkett Smith Goes In On Golden Globes:…
 23 hours ago
12.13.17
Star Transformation: Regina Hall
 2 days ago
12.14.17
The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala
Social Media chimes in on hilarious Terrence Howard…
 2 days ago
12.12.17
Photos