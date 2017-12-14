Michael Che is ‘SNL’s’ First Black Head Writer

Michael Che The “Weekend Update” anchor on SNL joins the ranks of heavy hitter head writers like Seth Myers, Tina Fey, Adam McKay. On Tuesday, NBC promoted Che to the position along with his “Weekend Update” co-host, Colin Jost. Che’s appointment is a first in the show’s 42-year history naming a person of color to the top spot.

Che has had some success writing other hit sketches for SNL, including an episode of “Black Jeopardy” featuring Tom Hanks as a white MAGA Southerner.

