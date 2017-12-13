2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Are…

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced 5 artists to be inducted into the hall of fame. This year’s class includes:

• Bon Jovi

• The Cars

• Dire Straits

• The Moody Blues

• Nina Simone

Award for Early Influence:

• Sister Rosetta Tharpe

This will the 33rd annual induction ceremony. It will be held on Saturday, April 14th in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets go on sale in January. It will also air on HBO. Click here to find out more details.