2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Are…

0 reads Leave a comment
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced 5 artists to be inducted into the hall of fame. This year’s class includes:
• Bon Jovi
• The Cars
• Dire Straits
• The Moody Blues
• Nina Simone
Award for Early Influence:
• Sister Rosetta Tharpe
This will the 33rd annual induction ceremony. It will be held on Saturday, April 14th in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets go on sale in January. It will also air on HBO. Click here to find out more details.
Still Under Her Spell: 5 of Nina Simone’s Most Uplifting And Insightful Quotes
6 photos Launch gallery
Still Under Her Spell: 5 of Nina Simone’s Most Uplifting And Insightful Quotes
1. Happy Birthday Nina Simone1 of 6
2. Nina Simone2 of 6
3. Nina Simone3 of 6
4. Nina Simone4 of 6
5. Nina Simone5 of 6
6. Nina Simone6 of 6
comments – Add Yours