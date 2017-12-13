Music
2018 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductees Are…

Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Museum, Cleveland, OH

Source: VisionsofAmerica/Joe Sohm / Getty

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has announced 5 artists to be inducted into the hall of fame. This year’s class includes:

• Bon Jovi

• The Cars

• Dire Straits

• The Moody Blues

• Nina Simone

Award for Early Influence:

• Sister Rosetta Tharpe

 

This will the 33rd annual induction ceremony. It will be held on Saturday, April 14th in Cleveland, Ohio. Tickets go on sale in January. It will also air on HBO.  Click here to find out more details.

