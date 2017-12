Jada Pinkett Smith Goes In On Golden Globes: They ‘Wouldn’t Even Watch the Movie’

On Monday afternoon, the Golden Globes nominations were announced with several actors and movies being snubbed. Why Were Tiffany Haddish and Girls Trip Shut Out of the Golden Globes? Tiffany Haddish was hands down the funniest person on-screen in 2017, and the movie surpassed the $100 million mark at the box office. It was also the first film that starred and was produced, written and directed by African-Americans. Jada Pinkett Smith, one of the stars of “Girls Trip” took to Twitter to express her displeasure with the antiquated nomination process in Hollywood.

Girls Trip was one of the most successful films this summer & Tiff was hands down the funniest person on screen in 2017 and we couldn't get eyes on the film or a press conference. How could a nom happen & how much more critical acclaim must a movie have to simply get a screening? — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) December 12, 2017

