NFL Power Rankings Week 15

The battle is ON! Got to love the end of Football season!
32. Cleveland Browns Last Week’s Ranking: 32
31. New York Giants Last Week’s Ranking: 31
30. Indianapolis Colts Last Week’s Ranking: 27
29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last Week’s Ranking: 26
28. Denver Broncos Last Week’s Ranking: 29
27. Chicago Bears Last Week’s Ranking: 28
26. Houston Texans Last Week’s Ranking: 25
25. San Francisco 49ers Last Week’s Ranking: 30
24. Cincinnati Bengals Last Week’s Ranking: 18
23. Washington Redskins Last Week’s Ranking: 21
22. New York Jets Last Week’s Ranking: 17
21. Oakland Raiders Last Week’s Ranking: 16
20. Arizona Cardinals Last Week’s Ranking: 24
19. Green Bay Packers Last Week’s Ranking: 22
18.Buffalo Bills Last Week’s Ranking: 19
17. Miami Dolphins Last Week’s Ranking: 23
16. Kansas City Chiefs Last Week’s Ranking: 20
15. Baltimore Ravens Last Week’s Ranking: 13
14. Dallas Cowboys Last Week’s Ranking: 15
13. Tennessee Titans Last Week’s Ranking: 11
12. Detroit Lions Last Week’s Ranking: 14
11. Seattle Seahawks Last Week’s Ranking: 10
10.Los Angeles Chargers Last Week’s Ranking: 12
9. Atlanta Falcons Last Week’s Ranking: 8
8. Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week’s Ranking: 9
7. Carolina Panthers Last Week’s Ranking: 6
6. Philadelphia Eagles Last Week’s Ranking: 2
5. New Orleans Saints Last Week’s Ranking: 7
4. Los Angeles Rams Last Week’s Ranking: 8
3. Pittsburgh Steelers Last Week’s Ranking: 6
2. Minnesota Vikings Last Week’s Ranking: 3
1. New England Patriots Last Week’s Ranking: 1
The interesting thing this week is the shake up at the bottom. Some team actually moved up and some dropped! Now the very bottom didn’t change although the Browns almost one a game, but the Packers took it back. It’s going to be interesting to see who goes to the Super Bowl! Need to know more details about the rankings? Check out Bleacher Report discussion on the rankings.
1. SEASONS GREETINGS from THE MORGANS! @iammeganmorgan📸:@tismanphoto
2. Merry Christmas! Love The Wilsons ❤️🎄
3. Kris Jenner: So surprised I seriously have no words for this spectacular gift from my kids……thank you family ❤❤🎅🏼🎅🏼🎄🎄🙏🙏#blessed #family #1956thunderbird #christmasmagic #dreamcar #imaluckygirl
4. Jamie Foxx: The aftermath…. Merry Christmas
5. Tiny: My baby’s first Christmas.. she wasn’t to sure about Santa tho @heiressdharris my Sunshine! Best Christmas ever cause I got her to add to my amazing bunch of kids!! 👑💜🎅🏻
6. LeBron James: Always wanted a tree like this when I was a kid, flooded with gifts. Kids still up so Santa hasn’t got here just yet. Coming soon! Lol. Merry Xmas to everyone in the world!! Blessings on blessings on blessings
7. When its ya sons prom night so he’s waiting for his date to come down but you ah proud mom so you went with him to pick her up so u can get ya pics in 😩😩😂😂😂😂
8. As far as anyone knows we are a nice normal family 🙈 Happy Holidays from our family to yours 🎄📸: @kevinkwan327
9. Today… I kissed Santa and I’m proud of it! #bestdadaward #curryclaus
10. Merry Christmas To All And To All A Good Morning! #Fam #HappilyEverHoughton 2016
11. We wish you a Merry Christmas… 🎄💕👶🏽 🐶
12. 🎄 Merry Christmas!!! #MurphyFamilyPhoto by : @justwilliet
13. #Christmas is here everywhere. ❤️🎅🏼🎄❄️
14. God is Good. All the time. #merryludacrismas #housefullofwomen #thesearetheonlypajamasthatfitmypackage😂 #nowthatsludicrous
15. Happy sledding from our hill to yours❄️
16. Merry Christmas from the Herberts❤️
17. Niecy Nash: 💍All I want for Christmas…❤❤❤❤❤❤❤
18. Merry Christmas from the Gross Family! 🎄
19. Monica Brown: I’m sure in every house kids wanna get at least one gift on Christmas Eve LOL… So in a house full of sneaker heads this was it!!! #Jordans #3s #Retro of course I didn’t forget my Lil Momma she got a pair and a Troll art set LOL… Merry Christmas 🎄🎁