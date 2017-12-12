Sports
NFL Power Rankings Week 15

The battle is ON! Got to love the end of Football season!

32. Cleveland Browns Last Week’s Ranking: 32

31. New York Giants Last Week’s Ranking: 31

30. Indianapolis Colts Last Week’s Ranking: 27

29. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last Week’s Ranking: 26

28. Denver Broncos Last Week’s Ranking: 29

27. Chicago Bears Last Week’s Ranking: 28

26.  Houston Texans Last Week’s Ranking: 25

25. San Francisco 49ers Last Week’s Ranking: 30

24. Cincinnati Bengals Last Week’s Ranking: 18

23. Washington Redskins Last Week’s Ranking: 21

 

22. New York Jets Last Week’s Ranking: 17

21. Oakland Raiders Last Week’s Ranking: 16

20. Arizona Cardinals Last Week’s Ranking: 24

19. Green Bay Packers Last Week’s Ranking: 22

18.Buffalo Bills Last Week’s Ranking: 19

17. Miami Dolphins Last Week’s Ranking: 23

16. Kansas City Chiefs Last Week’s Ranking: 20

15.  Baltimore Ravens Last Week’s Ranking: 13

14. Dallas Cowboys Last Week’s Ranking: 15

13. Tennessee Titans Last Week’s Ranking: 11

12. Detroit Lions Last Week’s Ranking: 14

11. Seattle Seahawks Last Week’s Ranking: 10

10.Los Angeles Chargers Last Week’s Ranking: 12

9. Atlanta Falcons Last Week’s Ranking: 8

8. Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week’s Ranking: 9

7. Carolina Panthers Last Week’s Ranking: 6

6. Philadelphia Eagles Last Week’s Ranking: 2

5. New Orleans Saints Last Week’s Ranking: 7

4. Los Angeles Rams Last Week’s Ranking: 8

3. Pittsburgh Steelers Last Week’s Ranking: 6

2. Minnesota Vikings Last Week’s Ranking: 3

1. New England Patriots Last Week’s Ranking: 1

The interesting thing this week is the shake up at the bottom. Some team actually moved up and some dropped! Now the very bottom didn’t change although the Browns almost one a game, but the Packers took it back. It’s going to be interesting to see who goes to the Super Bowl! Need to know more details about the rankings? Check out Bleacher Report discussion on the rankings.

