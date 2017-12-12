Really? Moment
Home > Really? Moment

‘Mammy’ Calendar Distributed to Residents at North Carolina Assisted Living Facility

Jodi Berry
2 reads
Leave a comment
Fist - Hate

Source: duncan1890 / Getty

Can you believe in 2017, an employee at an assisted living facility in Wilmington, N.C., thought it was a good idea to include a picture of a mammy like character in the December calendar of activities. If you are not sure what a “Mammy” character is – described as a stereotypical cartoonish illustration of ”…a slave lady” – complete with black skin, big pink lips, bulging eyes, a handkerchief wrapped around her head and dressed like Butterfly McQueen’s character from the classic Southern antebellum film, Gone With the Wind.

Two black staff members offended by the calendar reported their complaints to management. One of them took a picture of the calendar and sent it to the North Hanover North Carolina NAACP, who then gave a copy to the Wilmington Journal newspaper.

All copies of the calendar have reportedly been removed from the facility, Bradley Creek, the local and state chapters of the NAACP are calling for immediate action.

More News:

Mother Of Middle School Student Whose Video Against Bullying Went Viral Outed As A Confederate Flag Supporter

Trump’s Sexual Misconduct Accusers Publicly Come Forward To Demand Investigation

One Person In Custody After Explosion At Port Authority Bus Terminal In New York City

Mammy calendar , North Carolina Assisted Living Facility

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading ‘Mammy’ Calendar Distributed to Residents at North Carolina Assisted Living Facility

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
The Alfred Mann Foundation's Annual Black-Tie Gala
Social Media chimes in on hilarious Terrence Howard…
 28 mins ago
12.12.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Mariahlynn Makes A Trip To Doctor…
 11 hours ago
12.12.17
K. Michelle Is Having More Surgery To Get…
 16 hours ago
12.12.17
Daisy Ridley Admit She’s A Huge Beyonce Fan…
 18 hours ago
12.12.17
75th Annual Golden Globe Nominations Announcement
Golden Globe Nominations Are Out!
 18 hours ago
12.11.17
Saturday Night Live - Season 43
Tiffany Haddish Wants To Know If NeNe Leakes…
 20 hours ago
12.12.17
Facebook, Google And Twitter Testify Before Congress On Russian Disinformation
Who’s on the SNL naughty list?
 21 hours ago
12.11.17
Celebrities Speak Out On Behalf Of Bullied Boy…
 24 hours ago
12.12.17
ABC's 'The Chew' - Season Six
Popular Daytime TV Host Out After Sexual Harassment…
 24 hours ago
12.12.17
All The Black Nominees At The 75th Annual…
 24 hours ago
12.12.17
WATCH: Tia Mowry Is Peak Black Mama In…
 1 day ago
12.12.17
See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive…
 1 day ago
12.11.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Throws Kenya A Fake…
 1 day ago
12.11.17
[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Photos