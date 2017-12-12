‘Mammy’ Calendar Distributed to Residents at North Carolina Assisted Living Facility

Source: duncan1890 / Getty
Can you believe in 2017, an employee at an assisted living facility in Wilmington, N.C., thought it was a good idea to include a picture of a mammy like character in the December calendar of activities. If you are not sure what a “Mammy” character is – described as a stereotypical cartoonish illustration of ”…a slave lady” – complete with black skin, big pink lips, bulging eyes, a handkerchief wrapped around her head and dressed like Butterfly McQueen’s character from the classic Southern antebellum film, Gone With the Wind.
Two black staff members offended by the calendar reported their complaints to management. One of them took a picture of the calendar and sent it to the North Hanover North Carolina NAACP, who then gave a copy to the
Wilmington Journal newspaper.
All copies of the calendar have reportedly been removed from the facility, Bradley Creek, the local and state chapters of the NAACP are calling for immediate action.
