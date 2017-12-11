During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Tiffany Haddish asked Cynthia Bailey if NeNe Leakes is crazy for real.

Who doesn’t want to know this???

ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez Showed Up In Support Of World AIDS Day 10 photos Launch gallery ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez Showed Up In Support Of World AIDS Day 1. AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox 1 of 10 2. AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox 2 of 10 3. AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox 3 of 10 4. AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox 4 of 10 5. AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox 5 of 10 6. AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox 6 of 10 7. AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox 7 of 10 8. AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox 8 of 10 9. AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox 9 of 10 10. AHF World AIDS DAY Concert and 30th Anniversary Celebration: Featuring Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Mario Lopez, Laverne Cox 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Tiffany Haddish Wants To Know If NeNe Leakes Is Crazy “For Real” ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez Showed Up In Support Of World AIDS Day The free concert in Los Angeles was a part of a series of events across the world that helps to spread awareness about HIV & AIDS.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark