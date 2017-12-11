Entertainment News
Tiffany Haddish Wants To Know If NeNe Leakes Is Crazy "For Real"

Karen Clark
During a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Tiffany Haddish asked Cynthia Bailey if NeNe Leakes is crazy for real.

Who doesn’t want to know this???

 

 

ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez Showed Up In Support Of World AIDS Day

ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez Showed Up In Support Of World AIDS Day

The free concert in Los Angeles was a part of a series of events across the world that helps to spread awareness about HIV & AIDS.

 

