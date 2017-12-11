Mike Epps Is Bringing The House Down!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

You know a show has to be good if it has Mike Epps and Katt Williams acting like fools on stage! Even better the two have been scheming together forming some projects.

Epps and Williams will be performing at the Scottrade Center in St. Louis on New Year’s Eve. If that’s not enough, the two just finished the sequel for Meet The Blacks.

“Me and Katt Williams we going out,” laughed Epps. “New Year’s Eve in St. Louis. It’s going to be liquor and glitter everywhere.”

The sequel to Meet The Blacks has been finished and Epps couldn’t help but talk all about it. “Man the movie is incredible. We had a lot of fun,” explained Epps. “I’m glad to see my man Katt Williams back in the movies. It was just good to work with him, you know?”

At the end of it all, Epps is just thankful to be in the business. “That’s the thing man, we really don’t have a lot of people getting a lot of action. the older I get I start to appreciate being in the business and being on time.”

