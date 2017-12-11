Chorus Grows Louder For Sexual Harassment Investigation Of Trump

News One

Women who have publicly accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct plan to hold a press conference on Monday to demand a congressional probe of the president, CBS News reported. In doing so, they join a growing chorus that wants to hold the president accountable.

RELATED: Watch: Al Franken Claps Back At Donald Trump And Roy Moore During Resignation Speech

“I just watched Sen. Al Franken do the honorable thing and resign from his office. My question is, why isn’t Donald Trump doing the same thing — who has more serious allegations against him, with more women who have come forward. The fact pattern on him is far more damning than the fact pattern on Al Franken,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told VICE News on Saturday.

We have a president who acknowledged on tape that he assaulted women. I would hope that he pays attention to what's going on and think about resigning. — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) December 7, 2017

Brave New Films, a California-based documentary film company, is hosting the conference at which the women will share details of their encounters with the president. During the presidential campaign, Trump denied the allegations and continues to do so. Since the campaign, however, the nation has experienced a watershed moment in which a surge of sexual misconduct claims have toppled powerful men. Indeed, 70 percent of Americans believe that Congress should investigate these sexual misconduct claims against the president, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday. While Democrats and Republicans are on opposite sides of the question, 67 percent of registered Independents sided with Democrats in supporting a congressional probe of the president.

Momentum seems to be on the side of those who want lawmakers to investigate the allegations. The Republicans, however, control both houses of Congress. Still, a wave is sweeping through Washington. Arizona Republican Rep. Trent Franks announced on Thursday that he would resign at the end of January after the House Ethics Committee said it would probe sexual harassment allegations against him. Democrats Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota and Rep. John Conyers Jr. also announce their resignations over sexual harassment claims last week.

SOURCE: CBS News

SEE ALSO:

Black Fox News Host Rebukes David Clarke For Disparaging A Civil Rights Icon

Golden Krust Faces More Financial Woes After CEO Commits Suicide