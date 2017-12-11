Chorus Grows Louder For Sexual Harassment Investigation Of Trump

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Chorus Grows Louder For Sexual Harassment Investigation Of Trump

The president’s accusers will take centerstage together.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment

Women who have publicly accused President Donald Trump of sexual misconduct plan to hold a press conference on Monday to demand a congressional probe of the president, CBS News reported. In doing so, they join a growing chorus that wants to hold the president accountable.

RELATED: Watch: Al Franken Claps Back At Donald Trump And Roy Moore During Resignation Speech

“I just watched Sen. Al Franken do the honorable thing and resign from his office. My question is, why isn’t Donald Trump doing the same thing — who has more serious allegations against him, with more women who have come forward. The fact pattern on him is far more damning than the fact pattern on Al Franken,” Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.) told VICE News on Saturday.

Brave New Films, a California-based documentary film company, is hosting the conference at which the women will share details of their encounters with the president. During the presidential campaign, Trump denied the allegations and continues to do so. Since the campaign, however, the nation has experienced a watershed moment in which a surge of sexual misconduct claims have toppled powerful men. Indeed, 70 percent of Americans believe that Congress should investigate these sexual misconduct claims against the president, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released on Wednesday. While Democrats and Republicans are on opposite sides of the question, 67 percent of registered Independents sided with Democrats in supporting a congressional probe of the president.

Momentum seems to be on the side of those who want lawmakers to investigate the allegations. The Republicans, however, control both houses of Congress. Still, a wave is sweeping through Washington. Arizona Republican Rep. Trent Franks announced on Thursday that he would resign at the end of January after the House Ethics Committee said it would probe sexual harassment allegations against him. Democrats Sen. Al Franken of Minnesota and Rep. John Conyers Jr. also announce their resignations over sexual harassment claims last week.

SOURCE:  CBS News

SEE ALSO:

Black Fox News Host Rebukes David Clarke For Disparaging A Civil Rights Icon

Golden Krust Faces More Financial Woes After CEO Commits Suicide

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
ABC's 'The Chew' - Season Six
Popular Daytime TV Host Out After Sexual Harassment…
 2 mins ago
12.11.17
See Pictures From The Radio One Toy Drive…
 2 hours ago
12.11.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: The Group Throws Kenya A Fake…
 11 hours ago
12.11.17
[WATCH] Tamar Braxton’s Rendition Of ‘Super Woman’ Will…
 21 hours ago
12.11.17
Fix It Jesus! Did Chris Bosh’s Mama Turn…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Actor Harold Perrineau Issues Statement On Daughter Aurora…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Karma Is A B@tch! R. Kelly’s Two Atlanta…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Nas Crowns Nicki Minaj the ‘Queen of NY’…
 2 days ago
12.11.17
Kim Zolciak Teams Up with Mama Walker's Breakfast Inspired Liqueurs To Celebrate National Breakfast For Dinner Day
Kim Zolciak Is Ordered To Pay For Last…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
Winter Driving Safety: Hitting The Road? Check Here…
 2 days ago
12.09.17
ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and…
 3 days ago
12.11.17
The Internet Is Parent Shaming Draya Michele For…
 3 days ago
12.11.17
CVS Acquires Target's Pharmacy And Clinic Businesses For $1.9 Billion
Beyonce Can’t Shop At Target In Peace
 3 days ago
12.11.17
Premiere Of WGN America's 'Underground' Season 2 - Arrivals
Draya Michele Refuses To Sign Her Son’s Homework…
 3 days ago
12.08.17
Photos