Black Lawmakers Raise Concerns About Safety Of Senate’s Teenage Interns If Roy Moore Wins

New Jersey’s Democratic Sen. Cory Booker made it clear on Saturday that he has serious concerns about Alabama’s GOP Senate candidate Roy Moore if he wins the Dec. 12 U.S. Senate election, saying that teenage female interns would be unsafe with him around.
“Well I am in the United States Senate & I don’t want to be next to you wondering if Senate Pages will be safe from your advances. Your bigotry, ignorance, and hate has no place in the Senate. I’m going to my ancestral home state of Alabama today to lend a hand in defeating you,” Booker tweeted.
A woman who was 14 years old in 1979 made the first explosive allegation against Moore. She said the former state Supreme Court judge was 34 when he made sexual advances on her back then. Soon after the report emerged, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnel (R-Ky) and other senior Republicans urged Moore to quit his campaign if the allegations were proven true. Since then, several other women have come forward with similar allegations that Moore, now 70, pursued them as teenagers decades ago. Moore says his accusers are lying and are part of a conspiracy to block his political aspirations. Despite the growing allegations, President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee are backing Moore.
Moore had a seemingly insurmountable lead in the polls before the allegations. His effort to convince supporters that he’s being framed got a boost on Friday. Beverly Young Nelson, one of his accusers, admitted that she made notes below Moore’s signature on her high school yearbook, which she put forward as evidence to rebut Moore’s claim that he didn’t know her. Nelson said that although she added the note, his signature is authentic.
