Kim Zolciak Is Ordered To Pay For Last Year’s Christmas Decor

Karen Clark
Kim Zolciak Teams Up with Mama Walker's Breakfast Inspired Liqueurs To Celebrate National Breakfast For Dinner Day

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

Source: Moses Robinson / Getty

While we’re working on getting this year’s Christmas decorations up, Kim Zolciak still hasn’t paid for last year’s decorations. But she’s about to!

A Georgia court has ruled that Zolciak must pay Seasonal Designs LLC $5000 for last year’s decor. The designer says they owed $5200 and that they agreed on the payment amount of $5000 in court.

According to Page Six, Kim’s rep said, “The original invoice was for $9,500. Kim and Kroy did not agree to that amount. [The decorator] was trying to take advantage.”

 

ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez Showed Up In Support Of World AIDS Day

ICYMI: Mariah Carey, DJ Khaled, Laverne Cox and Mario Lopez Showed Up In Support Of World AIDS Day

The free concert in Los Angeles was a part of a series of events across the world that helps to spread awareness about HIV & AIDS.

 

Kim Zolciak Teams Up with Mama Walker's Breakfast Inspired Liqueurs To Celebrate National Breakfast For Dinner Day
