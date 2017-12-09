Kim Zolciak Is Ordered To Pay For Last Year’s Christmas Decor

3 reads Leave a comment
While we’re working on getting this year’s Christmas decorations up, Kim Zolciak still hasn’t paid for last year’s decorations. But she’s about to!
A Georgia court has ruled that Zolciak must pay Seasonal Designs LLC $5000 for last year’s decor. The designer says they owed $5200 and that they agreed on the payment amount of $5000 in court.
According to Page Six, Kim’s rep said, “The original invoice was for $9,500. Kim and Kroy did not agree to that amount. [The decorator] was trying to take advantage.”
