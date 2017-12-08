New ‘Flip Or Flop Fort Worth’ Host Want To Give Back

Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

Buying and investing in homes is a great way to set yourself up for the future. However, it can be a little tricky trying to understand it all. Luckily, HGTV’s show with Flip Of Flop can teach you everything you need to know. And the best part, host Andy and Ashley Williams are out there representing the community.

“We’re excited to be a part of the franchise, definitely excited to represent Ft. Worth the veteran community, the African-American community,” explained Andy.

The show has the opportunity to bring a lot of change and growth to the city of Ft.Worth and the potential to inspire others to follow in their footsteps.

“We want people to know that entrepreneurs like us do exist. And we are showcasing our skills as best we can on their platform, ” expressed Andy.

Both Andy & Ashley were in the business of buying and investing in homes for a number of years, however, the opportunity for the show came to them on a trip to Tahiti.

“We were actually in Tahiti hanging out. We met someone that was in the business and you know, next thing you know we’re shooting a pilot. We didn’t know we were part of a franchise until you know recently,” explained Andy.

Be sure to catch their show on HGTV Thursday nights at 9/8 c p.m.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: