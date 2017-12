Late Night Comedians Mock Trump’s slurrrrrrrrrred speech

Sufferin Succotash!

Trump’s slurred some of his words as he announced that the U.S. would recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital. The speech even sparked speculation that Trump might wear dentures. The White House clapped back saying, “The president’s throat was dry — nothing more than that.” REALLY!

Late night comedians wayed in!

Trump announces that the U.S. will recognize Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and all hell breaks loose between his tongue and teeth. #DentureDonald

Full episode: https://t.co/DJZoI9j8Yo pic.twitter.com/nCciSWuJJ1 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) December 7, 2017

Trump trying to say ‘United States.’ pic.twitter.com/hJsJ0p9Thh — The Late Show (@colbertlateshow) December 7, 2017

More News:

#BlackGirlMagic: Nike Names Its Biggest Building After Serena Williams

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: