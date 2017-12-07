La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

Entertainment News
La La Anthony Lands Recurring Role On FOX’s ‘Star’

La La continues to fill her plate with high-profile acting gigs.

La La Anthony has come a long way from her MTV VJ days, as she now finds herself booking some pretty impressive gigs in Hollywood. In her latest role, she is set to recur on the FOX musical drama Star.

After landing roles in Starz’s hit show Power, BET’s The New Edition Story and several movies, La La Anthony is hitting it hard in Hollywood. Season two of Star has already lined up an impressive list of new cast members, including Luke James, Elijah Kelley, Evan Ross, Lance Gross, Patti LaBelle and Brandy Norwood.

Now, Anthony has been added to the list, as it was just announced by Deadline that she will portray Evan Ross’s character Angel’s estranged mother Paola, who has a complicated history with Jahil, played by Benjamin Bratt.

With Star still early into its second season, the high-profile guest stars will likely fill out the remainder of the season, with some spilling over into the show’s third season as well.

At press time, there is no official date announced when Anthony is slated to appear, but series creator Lee Daniels has a habit of moving pretty quickly, so it could be sooner rather than later.

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

