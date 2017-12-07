Need Health Insurance? You Can Get Covered, But The Deadline Is December 15th!

0 reads Leave a comment
There’s been lots of talk about healthcare recently. Here’s what you need to know:
It is NOT to late to be covered by the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare.)
Until December 15th, North Carolinians who don’t get health insurance at work have a chance to sign up for quality coverage through HealthCare.gov.
- You can shop the Marketplace through midnight on December 15 to select 2018 coverage.
- These plans cover everything folks need, including doctors’ visits, emergency room visits, hospital stays, maternity care, mental health care, prescription drug coverage, rehabilitative services, labs, preventive care and pediatric care.
- Even with the proposed changes in Washington, most families can qualify for financial assistance – most people can get coverage for less than $75 per month.
- Again, the financial assistance that is available to you has not changed. Last year, 9 in 10 North Carolinians who picked a plan in the last open enrollment cycle received financial help to assist with the cost of coverage. And this assistance is still available.
- Most recent numbers from CMS show that 164,436 North Carolinians have signed up as of November 25th (so from 11/1-11/25) for 2018 enrollment. In 2017 open enrollment, 549,158 people total signed up during open enrollment.
- But time is running out: North Carolinians must sign up by December 15. If you need help choosing your plan, go to ncnavigator.net or call 855-733-3711 to set up an appointment a certified in-person assister, who can offer quality, unbiased help.
- Or, visit HealthCare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 to sign up on your own right now.
#CouplesWeLove: Angela Rye & Common Got That Woke Bae Love
6 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: Angela Rye & Common Got That Woke Bae Love
1. ACLU SoCal’s Annual Bill Of Rights Dinner – Arrivals1 of 6
2. 2017 Creative Arts Emmy Awards – Day 1 – Arrivals2 of 6
3. ACLU SoCal Hosts Annual Bill Of Rights Dinner – Arrivals3 of 6
4.4 of 6
5.5 of 6
6.6 of 6
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours