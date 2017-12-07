National
Need Health Insurance? You Can Get Covered, But The Deadline Is December 15th!

Karen Clark
Health Insurance

Source: Steve Debenport / Getty

There’s been lots of talk about healthcare recently. Here’s what you need to know:

It is NOT to late to be covered by the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare.)

Until December 15th, North Carolinians who don’t get health insurance at work have a chance to sign up for quality coverage through HealthCare.gov.

  • You can shop the Marketplace through midnight on December 15 to select 2018 coverage.
  • These plans cover everything folks need, including doctors’ visits, emergency room visits, hospital stays, maternity care, mental health care, prescription drug coverage, rehabilitative services, labs, preventive care and pediatric care.
  • Even with the proposed changes in Washington, most families can qualify for financial assistance – most people can get coverage for less than $75 per month.
  • Again, the financial assistance that is available to you has not changed. Last year, 9 in 10 North Carolinians who picked a plan in the last open enrollment cycle received financial help to assist with the cost of coverage. And this assistance is still available.
  • Most recent numbers from CMS show that 164,436 North Carolinians have signed up as of November 25th (so from 11/1-11/25) for 2018 enrollment. In 2017 open enrollment, 549,158 people total signed up during open enrollment.
  • But time is running out: North Carolinians must sign up by December 15.  If you need help choosing your plan, go to ncnavigator.net or call 855-733-3711 to set up an appointment a certified in-person assister, who can offer quality, unbiased help.
  • Or, visit HealthCare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 to sign up on your own right now.

