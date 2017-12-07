Need Health Insurance? You Can Get Covered, But The Deadline Is December 15th!

There’s been lots of talk about healthcare recently. Here’s what you need to know:

It is NOT to late to be covered by the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare.)

Until December 15th, North Carolinians who don’t get health insurance at work have a chance to sign up for quality coverage through HealthCare.gov.

You can shop the Marketplace through midnight on December 15 to select 2018 coverage.

These plans cover everything folks need, including doctors’ visits, emergency room visits, hospital stays, maternity care, mental health care, prescription drug coverage, rehabilitative services, labs, preventive care and pediatric care.

Even with the proposed changes in Washington, most families can qualify for financial assistance – most people can get coverage for less than $75 per month.

Again, the financial assistance that is available to you has not changed. Last year, 9 in 10 North Carolinians who picked a plan in the last open enrollment cycle received financial help to assist with the cost of coverage. And this assistance is still available.

Most recent numbers from CMS show that 164,436 North Carolinians have signed up as of November 25th (so from 11/1-11/25) for 2018 enrollment. In 2017 open enrollment, 549,158 people total signed up during open enrollment.

But time is running out: North Carolinians must sign up by December 15. If you need help choosing your plan, go to ncnavigator.net or call 855-733-3711 to set up an appointment a certified in-person assister, who can offer quality, unbiased help.

Or, visit HealthCare.gov or call 1-800-318-2596 to sign up on your own right now.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark