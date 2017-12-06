Time Magazine Person Of The Year Is…

Who got the title of Person of the Year? The Silence Breakers or you could call them the #MeToo movement! Yep they beat out Donald Trump, Colin Kaepernick, Patty Jenkins, Kim Jong Un, Jeff Bezos, Xi Jinping and Robert Mueller. The movement has been ongoing. In 2007, Tarana Burke started the movement long before the hashtag but earlier this year, Alyssa Milano tweeted the hashtag after the Harvey Weinstein allegations came out. The saying Me Too went from barely known to everywhere!

This is one of the Time covers that people will be talking about for a LONG LONG Time! Click here to read Time Magazine’s article about the movement.