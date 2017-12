NFL Power Rankings Week 14

In the middle of the power rankings, there has been some serious shake ups. The top and bottom are the same. Who is really going to be in the playoffs this year? Hummmm

32. Cleveland Browns Last Week’s Ranking: 32

31. New York Giants Last Week’s Ranking: 31

30. San Francisco 49ers Last Week’s Ranking: 30

29. Denver Broncos Last Week’s Ranking: 28

28. Chicago Bears Last Week’s Ranking: 25

27. Indianapolis Colts Last Week’s Ranking: 29

26. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Last Week’s Ranking: 21

25. Houston Texans Last Week’s Ranking: 21

24. Arizona Cardinals Last Week’s Ranking: 23

23. Miami Dolphins Last Week’s Ranking: 25

22. Green Bay Packers Last Week’s Ranking: 22

21. Washington Redskins Last Week’s Ranking: 14

20. Kansas City Chiefs Last Week’s Ranking: 18

19.Buffalo Bills Last Week’s Ranking: 17

18. Cincinnati Bengals Last Week’s Ranking: 16

17. New York Jets Last Week’s Ranking: 24

16. Oakland Raiders Last Week’s Ranking: 19

15. Dallas Cowboys Last Week’s Ranking: 20

14. Detroit Lions Last Week’s Ranking: 11

13. Baltimore Ravens Last Week’s Ranking: 15

12. Los Angeles Chargers Last Week’s Ranking: 13

11. Tennessee Titans Last Week’s Ranking: 12

10. Seattle Seahawks Last Week’s Ranking: 10

9. Jacksonville Jaguars Last Week’s Ranking: 7

8. Atlanta Falcons Last Week’s Ranking: 9

7. Carolina Panthers Last Week’s Ranking: 6

6. Pittsburgh Steelers Last Week’s Ranking: 5

5. New Orleans Saints Last Week’s Ranking: 7

4. Los Angeles Rams Last Week’s Ranking: 8

3. Minnesota Vikings Last Week’s Ranking: 4

2. Philadelphia Eagles Last Week’s Ranking: 2

1. New England Patriots Last Week’s Ranking: 1

A few teams made some serious falls! Wow Interesting shack ups. What’s going to happen ext! Need to know more details about the rankings? Check out Bleacher Report discussion on the rankings.

