Russia Has Banned From 2018 Olympics!

bvick
OLY-2016-RIO-OPENING

Source: ADRIAN DENNIS / Getty

As you can imagine, President Vladimir Putin is PISSED! The International Olympic Committee has banned the Russian Olympic Committee from participating in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea. But clean athletes to participate under the Olympic flag. That is a slap in the face for Putin.

This should make the Winter Olympics very interestesting because Russia is very strong force at the winter Olympics. Let’s see what happens next and how Putin responds!

