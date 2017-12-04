Kandi Burruss Is Not Ready To Let The Sex Dungeon Controversy Go: “Stop Putting A Timeline On When I’m Supposed To Forgive & Forget”

Foxy NC Staff

Reality entrepreneur Kandi Burruss is not ready to forgive co-star Porsha Williams for the role she played in spreading the now infamous ‘drugging and sex dungeon’ lie.

The bombshell confession ended Phaedra Parks‘ career on ‘RHOA,’ but the remnants of the accusation remains fresh in the mind of Burruss and her fans.

“For those who watch #RHOA & say I should just get over the false accusations that Porsha said about me last year need to leave me alone,” Burruss vented in a recent Instagram post.

“You can’t just falsely accuse someone of trying to drug you & take advantage of you on camera with the intent of defaming them & think it’s just gonna be ok a month later,” the Xscape songstress continued.

“If the truth wouldn’t have came out some of y’all would’ve been putting me in the box with some of those predators that are being put on blast right now. All because her ass was spreading lies about me on national tv. So stop putting a timeline on when I’m suppose to forgive & forget.”

