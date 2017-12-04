Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Kandi Burruss Is Not Ready To Let The Sex Dungeon Controversy Go: “Stop Putting A Timeline On When I’m Supposed To Forgive & Forget”

Kandi clapped back at fans who urged her to forgive Porsha after last year's shocking sex dungeon accusation.

Foxy NC Staff
3 reads
Leave a comment
2017 Pre-Oscar Gala For The American Black Film Institute - Arrivals

Source: Tasia Wells / Getty

Reality entrepreneur Kandi Burruss is not ready to forgive co-star Porsha Williams for the role she played in spreading the now infamous ‘drugging and sex dungeon’ lie.

The bombshell confession ended Phaedra Parks‘ career on ‘RHOA,’ but the remnants of the accusation remains fresh in the mind of Burruss and her fans.

“For those who watch #RHOA & say I should just get over the false accusations that Porsha said about me last year need to leave me alone,” Burruss vented in a recent Instagram post.

“You can’t just falsely accuse someone of trying to drug you & take advantage of you on camera with the intent of defaming them & think it’s just gonna be ok a month later,” the Xscape songstress continued.

“If the truth wouldn’t have came out some of y’all would’ve been putting me in the box with some of those predators that are being put on blast right now. All because her ass was spreading lies about me on national tv. So stop putting a timeline on when I’m suppose to forgive & forget.”

 

RELATED LINKS

Kandi Burruss: ‘I’m Always Made Out To Be The Villain’

Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss

WATCH: Kandi Burruss Goes Off On Jermaine Dupri &amp; LaTocha Scott In Xscape Reality Show Trailer

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Kandi Burruss Is Not Ready To Let The Sex Dungeon Controversy Go: “Stop Putting A Timeline On When I’m Supposed To Forgive & Forget”

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
2017 BET Awards - Backstage
Xscape’s Tamika Scott Takes A Tumble Onstage After…
 2 hours ago
12.05.17
Exhausted athlete
How’d they do that? The Invisible Box Challenge…
 3 hours ago
12.05.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Rich Dollaz Visits The Fountain Of…
 13 hours ago
12.05.17
Petty Labelle: ‘LHHH’ Star Masika Gets Into Instagram…
 18 hours ago
12.05.17
Wendy Williams Calls Ashanti An Exotic Dancer: “Nobody…
 20 hours ago
12.05.17
DJ Khaled Had The Biggest Birthday Party Of…
 21 hours ago
12.04.17
Kandi Burruss Is Not Ready To Let The…
 21 hours ago
12.05.17
2017 BET Awards - Arrivals
New Music Xscape “Dream Killa”- Hot or Not
 22 hours ago
12.05.17
2016 BMI R&B/Hip-Hop Awards - Arrivals
Kandi Burruss Is Trading Her Georgia Peach For…
 23 hours ago
12.05.17
2017 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day - Arrivals
Tiffany Haddish Hilariously Talks About Eggplants And Barbara…
 1 day ago
12.05.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: NeNe And Porsha Take The Wheel…
 1 day ago
12.04.17
Couples We Love: Newly Engaged Chanel Iman And…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Eva Marcille Opens Up About Her Boyfriend, Being…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Serena’s Baby Girl! Alexis Olympia Ohanian Is Living…
 2 days ago
12.04.17
Photos