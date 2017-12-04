New Music Xscape “Dream Killa”- Hot of Not

The Xscape reunion tour seems to going well for the 90’s group and fans are excited to see their return to the stage. Last night the group performed all of their signature hits to a sold out crowd, with perfect harmony resonating throughout the arena. Do you recall Kandi alluding to the fact in the docu-series on Bravo TV, that she was not interested in recording new music with the group, due to prior commitments. The other members have moved on to write new material for the group.

Give us your honest opinion: Take a listen below and let us know is it Hot or Not? Personally, those signature Xscape harmonies don’t quite sound the same without Kandi’s voice?

