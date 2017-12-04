Did You See Snow Predicted On Your Phone’s Weather App This Morning??

0 reads Leave a comment
Jay Z’s Many Facial Expressions
1. I’m better than you at everything.Source:Splash News 1 of 29
2. Damn Bey, what’s underneath that dress?Source:Getty 2 of 29
3. Nah Jake, I don’t feel you on that.Source:Splash News 3 of 29
4. Can I help you?Source:Getty 4 of 29
5. Laughing my ass off.Source:Getty 5 of 29
6. You sound foolish.Source:Getty 6 of 29
7. I’m extremely happy.Source:Getty 7 of 29
8. If she say “n*gga” one more time…Source:Getty 8 of 29
9. Hit me on the celly, Puff.Source:Getty 9 of 29
10. I’m the man of the hour.Source:Splash News 10 of 29
11. Oh you feeling yourself?Source:Instagram 11 of 29
12. Yeah, this my shorty.Source:Instagram 12 of 29
13. F*ck off.Source:Splash News 13 of 29
14. Feeling strange.Source:Splash News 14 of 29
15. Follow my lead.Source:Getty 15 of 29
16. Art is life.Source:Instagram 16 of 29
17. Good game.Source:Splash News 17 of 29
18. Bored outta my mind.Source:Splash News 18 of 29
19. True happiness.Source:Getty 19 of 29
20. The f*ck?!Source:Splash News 20 of 29
21. Pure bliss.Source:Instagram 21 of 29
22. You’re not serious.Source:Splash News 22 of 29
23. Nasty work!Source:Splash News 23 of 29
24. Is you really serious?Source:Splash News 24 of 29
25. Not what I expected.Source:Splash News 25 of 29
26. Anger.Source:Splash News 26 of 29
27. Extreme anger.Source:Splash News 27 of 29
28. What you looking at?Source:Splash News 28 of 29
29. Time to get this brand new shmoney.Source:Splash News 29 of 29
