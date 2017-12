[Listen] Without Kandi, Xscape Drops New Songs ‘Dream Killa’ and ‘Wifed Up’

Foxy NC Staff

is baaack y’all!

And while Kandi Burruss was clear that she’s not making new music with LaTocha Scott, Tamika Scott, and Tiny Harris, the ladies just released two new songs without her and they are LIT!

The group put out “Dream Killa” and “Wifed Up.”

Take a listen:

RELATED NEWS:

Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss

The Xscape Biopic Is Coming To A TV Near You

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: