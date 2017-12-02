National
Mother’s Boyfriend Arrested In Connection With Murder Of Missing NC Girl

Karen Clark
We’ve all seen the news coverage of missing North Carolina girl Mariah Woods. Late yesterday, Onslow County police arrested the child’s mother’s boyfriend, 32-year-old Earl Kimrey. It is believed that he killed the child and hid her body.

 

 

