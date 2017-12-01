Local
Home > Local

Today is World AIDS Day

Jodi Berry
0 reads
Leave a comment
Close-up of AIDS awareness ribbon

Source: Fanatic Studio / Getty

Today is World AIDS Day.

AIDS strikes people in the prime of their lives, shatters families and communities, orphans children, and threatens the ability of nations to develop. World AIDS day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, and show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate people who have died.

According to The Hill, AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 48 percent since the peak in 2005. Although many have been reached, another 15.7 million people living with HIV including 1 million children don’t have the necessary lifesaving medicine. One million adults and children still die each year from AIDS. Despite advance efforts to prevent this disease, there were 1.8 million new infections in 2016. North Carolina ranks 11th in the U.S. for newly diagnosed cases.

Former President Obama teams up with Jimmy Kimmel for World AIDS Day video

More News:

5 Charitable Lessons We Can Learn From Oprah Winfrey This Holiday Season

Cicely Tyson Steals The Show With Her Outfit At The Alvin Ailey Opening Night Gala In NYC

north carolina , World AIDS day 2017

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Today is World AIDS Day

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In…
 22 hours ago
11.30.17
Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer, Apologizes After Backlash
 22 hours ago
11.30.17
Alleged Tampa Serial Killer Arrested
 23 hours ago
11.30.17
Kevin Hart & The Rock Want Y’all To…
 23 hours ago
12.01.17
Russell Simmons The Latest To Fall Amid Sexual…
 24 hours ago
12.01.17
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 24 hours ago
11.30.17
Matt Lauer Apologizes: ‘There Is Enough Truth In…
 1 day ago
12.01.17
Mariah Carey Snags Millions In Court Settlement With…
 1 day ago
12.01.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Phaedra Parks Talks Dating And Divorce
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Terry Crews Says Agent Who Groped Him Is…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Where Is It? Jay Z Confirms Joint Album…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Higher Court Orders Judge To Stop Delaying Meek…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Michael Bae Jordan Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions &…
 2 days ago
11.30.17
Photos