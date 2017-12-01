Source: Fanatic Studio / Getty
Today is World AIDS Day.
AIDS strikes people in the prime of their lives, shatters families and communities, orphans children, and threatens the ability of nations to develop. World AIDS day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, and show support for people living with HIV and to commemorate people who have died.
According to
The Hill, AIDS-related deaths have fallen by 48 percent since the peak in 2005. Although many have been reached, another 15.7 million people living with HIV including 1 million children don’t have the necessary lifesaving medicine. One million adults and children still die each year from AIDS. Despite advance efforts to prevent this disease, there were 1.8 million new infections in 2016. North Carolina ranks 11th in the U.S. for newly diagnosed cases.
Former
President Obama teams up with Jimmy Kimmel for World AIDS Day video
VIDEO
