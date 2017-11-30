Sports
NFL Week 13

bvick
NFL-Dallas Cowboys at Washington Redskins

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

What games are you watching this week?

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2017

AWAY HOME TIME NETWORK  
 WAS (5-6)  DAL (5-6) 8:25 pm NBC, NFLN

ALL TIMES IN EASTERN STANDARD

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2017

AWAY HOME TIME NETWORK
 DEN (3-8)  MIA (4-7) 1:00 pm FOX
 SF (1-10)  CHI (3-8) 1:00 pm CBS
 HOU (4-7)  TEN (7-4) 1:00 pm CBS
 MIN (9-2)  ATL (7-4) 1:00 pm FOX
 DET (6-5)  BAL (6-5) 1:00 pm FOX
 NE (9-2)  BUF (6-5) 1:00 pm CBS
 IND (3-8)  JAX (7-4) 1:00 pm CBS
 TB (4-7)  GB (5-6) 1:00 pm FOX
 KC (6-5)  NYJ (4-7) 1:00 pm CBS
 CLE (0-11)  LAC (5-6) 4:05 pm CBS
 NYG (2-9)  OAK (5-6) 4:25 pm FOX
 LAR (8-3)  ARI (5-6) 4:25 pm FOX
 CAR (8-3)  NO (8-3) 4:25 pm FOX
 PHI (10-1)  SEA (7-4) 8:30 pm NBC

ALL TIMES IN EASTERN STANDARD

MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2017

AWAY HOME TIME NETWORK    
 PIT (9-2)  CIN (5-6) 8:30 pm ESPN

