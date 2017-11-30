NFL Week 13

1 reads Leave a comment
What games are you watching this week?
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 30, 2017
|AWAY
|HOME
|TIME
|NETWORK
|WAS (5-6)
|DAL (5-6)
|8:25 pm
|NBC, NFLN
ALL TIMES IN EASTERN STANDARD
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 3, 2017
|AWAY
|HOME
|TIME
|NETWORK
|DEN (3-8)
|MIA (4-7)
|1:00 pm
|FOX
|SF (1-10)
|CHI (3-8)
|1:00 pm
|CBS
|HOU (4-7)
|TEN (7-4)
|1:00 pm
|CBS
|MIN (9-2)
|ATL (7-4)
|1:00 pm
|FOX
|DET (6-5)
|BAL (6-5)
|1:00 pm
|FOX
|NE (9-2)
|BUF (6-5)
|1:00 pm
|CBS
|IND (3-8)
|JAX (7-4)
|1:00 pm
|CBS
|TB (4-7)
|GB (5-6)
|1:00 pm
|FOX
|KC (6-5)
|NYJ (4-7)
|1:00 pm
|CBS
|CLE (0-11)
|LAC (5-6)
|4:05 pm
|CBS
|NYG (2-9)
|OAK (5-6)
|4:25 pm
|FOX
|LAR (8-3)
|ARI (5-6)
|4:25 pm
|FOX
|CAR (8-3)
|NO (8-3)
|4:25 pm
|FOX
|PHI (10-1)
|SEA (7-4)
|8:30 pm
|NBC
ALL TIMES IN EASTERN STANDARD
MONDAY, DECEMBER 4, 2017
|AWAY
|HOME
|TIME
|NETWORK
|PIT (9-2)
|CIN (5-6)
|8:30 pm
|ESPN
