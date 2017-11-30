Celebrating 35 Years Of ‘Thriller’

Black America Web Staff

The Tom Joyner Morning show remembers the 35th anniversary of the release of the classic Michael Jackson album Thriller! 35 years ago today this iconic album was released.

Since then, 66 million copies have been sold worldwide and continue to be sold! Listen above for an amazing tribute!

