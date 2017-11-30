TJMS
Home > TJMS

Celebrating 35 Years Of ‘Thriller’

Black America Web Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment


The Tom Joyner Morning show remembers the 35th anniversary of the release of the classic Michael Jackson album Thriller! 35 years ago today this iconic album was released.

Since then, 66 million copies have been sold worldwide and continue to be sold! Listen above for an amazing tribute!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Remembering Michael Jackson Six Years After His Death

20 photos Launch gallery

Remembering Michael Jackson Six Years After His Death

Continue reading Remembering Michael Jackson Six Years After His Death

Remembering Michael Jackson Six Years After His Death


Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tamar And Vince Struggle To Get Along In…
 5 hours ago
11.30.17
Geraldo Rivera Defends Matt Lauer, Apologizes After Backlash
 6 hours ago
11.30.17
Alleged Tampa Serial Killer Arrested
 6 hours ago
11.30.17
Russell Simmons The Latest To Fall Amid Sexual…
 7 hours ago
11.30.17
ESPN Lays Off 150 Employees
 7 hours ago
11.30.17
Matt Lauer Apologizes: ‘There Is Enough Truth In…
 8 hours ago
11.30.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Jamal Lyon Channels Old School Lucious…
 18 hours ago
11.30.17
Phaedra Parks Talks Dating And Divorce
 20 hours ago
11.30.17
Terry Crews Says Agent Who Groped Him Is…
 21 hours ago
11.30.17
Where Is It? Jay Z Confirms Joint Album…
 21 hours ago
11.30.17
Higher Court Orders Judge To Stop Delaying Meek…
 22 hours ago
11.30.17
Michael Bae Jordan Answers Vogue’s 73 Questions &…
 24 hours ago
11.30.17
Eniko Hart Flaunts Post-Pregnancy Body: ‘I Remained Stress,…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Kim Kardashian Rallies Behind 62-Year-Old Grandma Serving A…
 1 day ago
11.30.17
Photos