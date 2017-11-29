Top Of The Morning: Did You See LeBron Last Night?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/29/17- LeBron James got thrown out of the game last night and everyone was stunned! Bill thinks LeBron made a comment about the referee’s height that got him thrown out!

