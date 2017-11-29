TJMS
Home > TJMS

Rachel Lindsay Wants To Wear A Suit At Her Wedding!

Tom Joyner Morning Show
0 reads
Leave a comment

The Bachelorette swept the nation by having the first Black bachelorette in show history Rachel Lindsay! She and her boo Dr. Bryan Abasolo captured our hearts with their union and everyone fell in love with them.

Now that the show is over, everyone wants to know when’s the wedding!

“We don’t really know,” explained Abasolo. “She’s not really the wedding planning type so just sometime in 2018 for sure.” Lindsay added, “Both of our parents told us not to have a winter wedding just because with family and traveling. So either the fall or I don’t know maybe even the spring.”

Unlike traditional brides who wear dresses, Lindsay wants to shake it up a bit! “I’m telling you, I’m not the wedding planning type at all,” expressed Lindsay. “All I know is that I don’t want to wear a dress. I want to wear like a clean white suit.”

A clean white suit or dress we’re happy to see these two are doing well and wish them luck for the future!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Rachel Lindsay Wants To Wear A Suit At Her Wedding!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Honeymoon Bliss: Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian’s Kamalame…
 20 hours ago
11.28.17
Baby Bumpin: Tia Mowry’s Adorable Maternity Moments
 23 hours ago
11.28.17
2018 Grammy Award Nominations Announced, Jay-Z + Kendrick…
 24 hours ago
11.28.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Safaree Faces A Devastating Loss
 1 day ago
11.28.17
Tyra Banks Gets Fierce For ‘Paper Magazine’ [PHOTOS]
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Yaaasss, Mama! Keke Wyatt Stuns With Post-Baby Body…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Princess Love Responds To Brandy Surrogacy Rumors With…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Tichina Arnold Is Bouncing Back With A Big…
 2 days ago
11.28.17
Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Are Engaged
 2 days ago
11.28.17
‘RHOAS10’ Recap: Kim Zolciak Pops Off On Kenya…
 2 days ago
11.27.17
Willow Smith Says Growing Up Famous Is ‘Absolutely…
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Uh Oh! Naya Rivera Charged With Domestic Battery…
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Awww! Eniko Hart Shares First Picture Of Newborn…
 3 days ago
11.27.17
Kim Kardashian Calls On Her High-Powered Legal Team…
 4 days ago
11.27.17
Photos