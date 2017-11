Tom Joyner Morning Show

Your browser does not support iframes.

11/28/17- Donald Trump couldn’t help himself yesterday and had to make an offensive comment about Native Americans. Huggy believes Trump is the relative you don’t want to talk to ever! In other news, Melania Trump has been busy decorating the White House and people are not liking the decor!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!