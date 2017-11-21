Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting Baby Number 2

Eva revealed she and boyfriend Michael Sterling are excited to add a baby boy to their budding family.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
'Born Again Virgin' Atlanta Premiere

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Model/actress Eva Marcille announced today that she is pregnant, again!

The newest ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ peach exclusively told People.com that she and boyfriend Michael Sterling are expecting a baby boy.

The ‘America’s Next Top Model’ winner admitted the pregnancy came as a surprise to her.

“My body felt super weird. I didn’t know what was going on,” she told the publication. “I went to the doctor and because of my symptoms, he decided to do an ultrasound to see if I had any cysts or tumors or fibroids or things of that nature.”

“He did an ultrasound and lo and behold, we were seven and a half weeks pregnant,” Marcille continued. “I was like, ‘What?!’ I was expecting the worst only to find out I was carrying a life. It was crazy.”

And the couple already has a name picked out for the growing baby bump–Michael Todd Sterling Jr.

“We have a junior, which is kind of terrifying to me because Michael is the most ambitious person I’ve ever met.”

This will be the second child for Eva, who also shares a daughter, Marley, with R&B singer Kevin McCall.

Congrats, Eva!

SOURCE: PEOPLE

RELATED LINKS

Hair Chameleon: Our Favorite Hairstyles From Eva Marcille Over The Years

Are ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Producers Courting Eva Marcille?

The EVA-lution: Eva Marcille Gives Us Golden Goddess Glam For Rolling Out Magazine

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting Baby Number 2

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are…
 15 hours ago
11.22.17
#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor…
 16 hours ago
11.22.17
Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond…
 17 hours ago
11.22.17
Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting…
 20 hours ago
11.22.17
Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please…
 21 hours ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 24 hours ago
11.21.17
Eniko Hart Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy
 1 day ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Gives Her Monster-In-Law A Taste…
 1 day ago
11.22.17
Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?
 2 days ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNY’ Star JuJu Confirms Split With Cam’ron After…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Photos