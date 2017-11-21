Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting Baby Number 2

Source: Prince Williams / Getty
Model/actress
announced today that she is pregnant, again! Eva Marcille
The newest ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ peach exclusively told
that she and boyfriend Michael Sterling are expecting a baby boy. People.com
The ‘America’s Next Top Model’ winner admitted the pregnancy came as a surprise to her.
“My body felt super weird. I didn’t know what was going on,” she told the publication. “I went to the doctor and because of my symptoms, he decided to do an ultrasound to see if I had any cysts or tumors or fibroids or things of that nature.”
“He did an ultrasound and lo and behold, we were seven and a half weeks pregnant,” Marcille continued. “I was like, ‘What?!’ I was expecting the worst only to find out I was carrying a life. It was crazy.”
And the couple already has a name picked out for the growing baby bump–Michael Todd Sterling Jr.
“We have a junior, which is kind of terrifying to me because Michael is the most ambitious person I’ve ever met.”
This will be the second child for Eva, who also shares a daughter, Marley, with R&B singer Kevin McCall.
Congrats, Eva!
SOURCE:
PEOPLE
RELATED LINKS
Hair Chameleon: Our Favorite Hairstyles From Eva Marcille Over The Years
Are ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Producers Courting Eva Marcille?
The EVA-lution: Eva Marcille Gives Us Golden Goddess Glam For Rolling Out Magazine
Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
29 photos Launch gallery
1. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
1 of 29
2. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
2 of 29
3. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
3 of 29
4. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
4 of 29
5. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
5 of 29
6. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
6 of 29
7. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
7 of 29
8. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
8 of 29
9. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
9 of 29
10. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
10 of 29
11. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
11 of 29
12. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
12 of 29
13. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
13 of 29
14. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
14 of 29
15. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
15 of 29
16. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
16 of 29
17. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
17 of 29
18. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
18 of 29
19. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
19 of 29
20. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
20 of 29
21. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
21 of 29
22. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
22 of 29
23. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
23 of 29
24. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
24 of 29
25. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
25 of 29
26. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
26 of 29
27. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
27 of 29
28. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
28 of 29
29. WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
Source:courtesy of Glenn Parsons
29 of 29