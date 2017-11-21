US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Malia Obama Kisses New Boyfriend At Harvard Game?

Barack and Michelle's daughter is enjoying college life.

Malia Obama is really enjoying college life!

The 19-year-old daughter of former president Barack and ex-first lady Michelle Obama recently took a break from her academic pursuits. She attended a football game at Harvard University, where she is a student, on Saturday outside the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Connecticut, TMZ reported.

But the game was not the real highlight of the day for the teen, who reportedly kissed a mystery guy.

The 19 year old also allegedly smoked at the game, which Harvard lost 24-3. She was seen with a cigarette in her hand, according to TMZ.

It’s clear that the Obamas’ oldest child has grown up before the nation’s eyes. She went from doe-eyed preteen to a beautiful young adult woman.

Her life has captivated Black America for several years now. She can rarely make a move without someone catching it on video, uploading to the internet and making it go viral. When the Obamas moved her into Harvard housing, Black folks went wild.

The former first kid’s popularity has grown so much that even fake news site have made up stories about her. One story posted on a conservative news site falsely said that she was one of 10 people arrested for an assault of an elderly White woman earlier this month.

The Last Line of Defense published the November 4 fabricated piece, which wrongfully alleged that the Obamas’ eldest daughter was part of “Antifa,” a moniker that referred to the anti-fascist movement that emerged after Charlottesville, Newsweek reported. She and others beat up a 97-year-old woman supposedly named Mabel Gouldman, the ridiculous article falsely claimed about the teen.

Now that she is making her mark in college, the world can’t wait to see just how she will exemplify Black excellence at Harvard.

SOURCE: TMZ, Newsweek

