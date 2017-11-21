Huggy Lowdown: Trump Picked The Wrong One!

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/21/17- LaVar Ball’s interview on CNN was heated! Trump picked the wrong one because Ball is not backing down and Huggy thinks the n-word is going to slip out Trump’s mouth very soon.

